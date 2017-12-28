Erdogan wants to mend strained ties with Europe, calls German, Dutch leaders ‘friends’

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is signaling he wants to mend strained ties with several European nations, saying Turkey is forced to “decrease the number of enemies and increase friends,” AP reports. In comments published in Hurriyet newspaper on Thursday, Erdogan described the leaders of Germany, the Netherlands and Belgium as “old friends.” Ties frayed after some European nations prevented Turkish government ministers from holding political rallies to court expat votes ahead of a referendum in Turkey. Erdogan accused European officials of racism, harboring terrorists and behaving like “Nazis.”