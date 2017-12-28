Dozens killed after suicide attack in Kabul – officials

A suicide attack on the office of the Afghan Voice news agency and a neighboring cultural center in the capital Kabul killed dozens on Thursday, Reuters reported citing officials and witnesses. Interior Ministry deputy spokesman Nasrat Rahimi said at least 40 people had been killed and 30 wounded in the blast, with many of the victims being students. The attack, the latest in a series to have hit media organizations in Kabul, occurred during a morning panel discussion at the center. There was no immediate claim of responsibility, though the motive is likely to stem from Afghan Voice’s Shiite links. Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid issued statement on Twitter denying involvement.