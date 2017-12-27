7 wounded in Turkey as gunman opens fire on schoolchildren

At least seven people, including five children, have been wounded in Gaziantep, Turkey on Wednesday, local media reported. An unidentified gunman, armed with a pump shotgun, opened fire at children who were playing ball in a schoolyard. The injured people have been taken to a local hospital, and none of the victims was in life-threatening condition, according to media reports. The police are searching for the assailant, who managed to flee the scene after the incident.