Turkey prosecutors to review 11,480 cases linked to app used by coup suspects

Turkish prosecutors said on Wednesday they will review legal cases against 11,480 people after finding they had been re-directed unwittingly to a messaging app linked to suspects in last year’s failed coup, Reuters said. Ankara has so far identified 215,000 users of the messaging app ByLock. It was believed to be used by supporters of Fethullah Gulen, a US-based cleric accused of being behind the failed July 2016 coup attempt. It launched investigations against more than 23,000 of them. On Wednesday, the Ankara Prosecutor’s Office said many of them had been re-directed to ByLock without their knowledge or consent, after downloading a different app which had functions for prayer times and music.