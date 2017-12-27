Israel plans Trump train station at Western Wall

Israel’s transportation minister is pushing ahead with a plan to extend Jerusalem’s soon-to-open high-speed rail line to the Western Wall. Yisrael Katz wants to name a future station after President Donald Trump, AP reports. The plan involves constructing two underground stations and excavating over 3km of tunnels beneath downtown Jerusalem and its politically and historically sensitive Old City. The Western Wall is the holiest site where Jews can pray. The project is estimated to cost more than $700 million. If approved, it would take four years to complete.