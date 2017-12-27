Turkey detains 54 former university staff in post-coup crackdown

Turkish police have detained 54 staff from a university which was shut down after last year’s attempted coup, the state-run Anadolu news agency said on Wednesday. The government blamed the coup on US-based Islamic preacher Fethullah Gulen, who denies his involvement. The police had arrest warrants for a total of 171 academics and other staff from Istanbul’s former Fatih University, which was regarded as having close ties to Gulen, Reuters reported.