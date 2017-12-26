Russia ready to mediate between US, N. Korea, will of both sides needed – Kremlin

Moscow is prepared to act as a mediator between the US and North Korea, but the conflicting sides should give their consent to this, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said. “Russia is ready if both sides need it and want it,” Peskov said on Tuesday. “It is impossible to become a mediator between two parties only if one side seeks so, the will of two sides is needed here.” He also said the exchange of confrontational rhetoric “is between Pyongyang and Washington, therefore Russia’s readiness is rather evident to open the way for de-escalating tensions.”