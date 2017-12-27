Lufthansa flight from Tel Aviv to Munich makes emergency landing over 'burning smell'
A Lufthansa passenger jet flying from Tel Aviv to Munich made an emergency landing in Bulgaria early Wednesday after the smell of burning spread through the cabin. Passengers were evacuated and technicians began examining the Airbus, Israel’s Channel 10 reports. Lufthansa has apologized to the stranded passengers and provided them with lodging until they can board another flight to continue on their way to Munich.