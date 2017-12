Michael J. Oleksik was charged with with “criminal mischief” after inflicting $5,000 in damage to a Wells Fargo ATM in Cocoa, Florida. Oleksik, 23, apologized to the bank manager and said he was “angry the ATM was giving him too much money and he did not know what to do,"Florida Today reported. The bank decided to press charges and Oleksik was arrested after a month-long investigation.