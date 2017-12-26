Israel wants compensation for Saudi Arabia’s refusal to grant chess players’ visas

The Israel Chess Federation said Tuesday it is seeking compensation from the organizers of a tournament in Saudi Arabia, after its players were denied visas. The King Salman World Rapid and Blitz Championships, which begins on Tuesday, is the first international chess competition to be held in Saudi Arabia. Players from Iran, Qatar and Israel had initially not received visas. On Monday, FIDE said it had “secured visas for Qatar and Iran.” The Israel Chess Federation accused Saudi Arabia of misleading FIDE in order to be able to host the tournament, AP reports. Spokesman Lior Aizenberg said the Israelis were seeking financial compensation from FIDE for the seven players who “were professionally and financially damaged.”