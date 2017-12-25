Prisoner exchange between Ukraine, Donbass likely on December 27

An exchange of prisoners between Ukraine and the self-proclaimed Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics (DPR and LNR) will be held on December 27, TASS quoted the DPR’s leader, Aleksandr Zakharchenko, as saying on Monday. “The last conditions have been agreed and on December 27 the exchange by the 306 to 74 formula will be held,” Zakharchenko said. He made the statement after a meeting with the leader of the self-proclaimed Lugansk People’s Republic, Leonid Pasechnik, and Patriarch Kirill of Moscow and All Russia in Moscow’s Svyato-Danilov Monastery. Zakharchenko thanked the Russian Orthodox Church and Patriarch Kirill for helping solve the issues of the swap.