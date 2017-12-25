Clashes in Peru as president pardons ex-leader Fujimori

Peruvian President Pedro Pablo Kuczynski pardoned former authoritarian leader Alberto Fujimori late on Sunday, triggering Christmas Eve street clashes, Reuters reports. The decision clears Fujimori of convictions for human rights crimes and graft when his right-wing government was in power from 1990 to 2000. At least two ministers in Kuczynski’s cabinet who objected to the pardon told him they wanted to resign. The president might reshuffle the cabinet as early as this week, according to sources. Two ruling party lawmakers quit Kuczynski’s party.