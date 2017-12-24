4 killed as twin-engine plane crashes in Florida

Four people were killed as a twin-engine plane crashed at Bartow Municipal Airport in Florida, CBS Tampa affiliate WTSP reported. The aircraft crashed near the end of the runway, with the authorities receiving a call about the incident at 7:20 a.m. local time on Sunday. The authorities are investigating the reasons for the crash. The National Weather Service said that, at the time of the incident, visibility was less than a quarter-mile at the airport due to fog.