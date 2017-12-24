37 feared dead in Philippines mall fire

At least 37 people are feared dead after a huge blaze engulfed a NCCC shopping mall in the city of Davao, southern Philippines, a Bureau of Fire Protection commander said. The fire started in the four-storey building on Saturday morning and people were trapped inside, Ralph Canoy, a police officer in the district, told AFP. “The fire started on the third floor, which houses products like fabrics, wooden furniture and plastic ware, so the fire quickly spread and it’s taking a long time to put out,” he said. The cause of the blaze is still unknown.