33 killed as Indian bus falls into river

At least 33 people were killed and seven injured after a passenger bus veered off a bridge and fell into a river in the state of Rajasthan in western India on Saturday, AP reported. The accident happened as the bus driver tried to pass another vehicle on the bridge, police said. The bus rammed through the railing and plunged 20 meters (65 feet) into the Banas River. The driver was among the dead, according to Press Trust of India news agency. The people on the bus were pilgrims heading to a Hindu temple in Lalsot. India has the world’s highest road accident death rate – more than 110,000 people die each year.