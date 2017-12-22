Italy airlifts refugees from Libya detention centers

Italy was organizing a first airlift of refugees from Libyan detention centers on Friday. The migrants are due to arrive later Friday in Rome, the Italian Interior Ministry said. The group includes vulnerable refugees – women, children and the elderly – who are entitled to international protection, AP reported. Rome and the EU have come under criticism from human rights groups for allegedly helping the Libyan coastguard more effectively patrol its coasts to prevent smugglers from operating. The policy has condemned refugees to torture and other inhuman treatment at the hands of Libyan militias, according to rights activists.