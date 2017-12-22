Submission entry period opened for Andrei Stenin Photo Contest

The Andrei Stenin International Press Photo Contest for young photographers opened its 2018 entry period on the birthday of the Rossiya Segodnya photojournalist, who was killed in southeastern Ukraine. Participants aged 18 to 33 can now submit their entries at stenincontest.com, and the submission period closes on February 28, 2018. The contest is the only competition in Russia that discovers new names in international photojournalism and develops quality standards for documentary photography. Photographers will be able to submit up to three entries in each category, including Top News, Sport, My Planet, and Portrait.