Putin, Erdogan discuss Jerusalem status in phone talks

The Russian and Turkish presidents discussed the Middle East settlement and the UN General Assembly resolution on Jerusalem’s status during a telephone conversation on Friday, TASS said. Vladimir Putin and Recep Tayyip Erdogan reiterated their “mutual commitment to further promoting efforts to resolve the Palestinian-Israeli crisis on the basis of international legal norms and the implementation of the Palestinian people’s right to create an independent state,” according to the Kremlin press service. On Thursday, the UN General Assembly overwhelmingly voted for the resolution against recognizing Jerusalem as the capital of Israel.