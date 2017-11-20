Netanyahu to visit Paris for talks with Macron on Iran, Hezbollah

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will meet French President Emmanuel Macron in Paris in early December to discuss “threats against Israel from Hezbollah and Iran,” AP reported. “Ideas to stabilize the situation in Lebanon” will be also discussed. The prime minister told his Likud party Monday that he spoke with the French president “at length” the previous day. Lebanon was plunged into crisis earlier this month after the surprise resignation of Prime Minister Saad Hariri, a Hezbollah rival. Hariri recently traveled to France from Saudi Arabia.