Russian, Czech presidents to discuss European, intl issues at meeting in Sochi

Russian President Vladimir Putin and his visiting Czech counterpart, Milos Zeman, will discuss bilateral, European and global issues in Russia’s Black Sea resort city of Sochi on November 21, the Kremlin press service said on Monday. It was reported earlier that the Czech president will pay an official visit to Russia on November 20-24. He will also meet with Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev on November 22 and will then address a Russian-Czech business forum, TASS reports. Zeman is expected to attend another business forum in the Urals city of Ekaterinburg on November 23. Zeman will run for another term in office in presidential elections the Czech Republic will hold in January 2018.