Ruling party says Hungary facing ‘frontal assault’ from US financier Soros

Hungary is facing a frontal assault from US financier George Soros, who is attacking the country via his non-government organizations and EU bureaucrats, Reuters quoted a senior ruling party politician as saying on Monday. Fidesz Vice-Chairman Gergely Gulyas said Soros’ claims that the Hungarian government lied in its campaign against him were “not substantial,” adding the billionaire and the EU pushed the same pro-migrant agenda. The politician rejected charges by Soros that the government’s campaign stoked anti-Muslim sentiment and employed anti-Semitic tropes.