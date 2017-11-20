China criticizes Indian president for visiting disputed border region

China on Monday criticized a visit by Indian President Ram Nath Kovind to the remote state of Arunachal Pradesh, which China claims. The Indian president went over the weekend, inaugurating a new state assembly building, Reuters reported. He also remarked on several steps taken by the federal government to advance the state’s transport links. Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Lu Kang said that Beijing had never recognized Arunachal Pradesh, adding that China’s position on the border issue was to seek a solution both could accept via talks. “China resolutely opposes Indian leaders’ activities in disputed regions,” Lu said.