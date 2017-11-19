US Secret Service takes attempted White House fence jumper into custody
The US Secret Service “immediately” apprehended an individual on Sunday morning near the White House, after the unnamed person attempted to jump the fencing. US President Donald Trump was inside the White House at the time of the incident, according to AP. The jumper attempted to cross over a bike rack security barrier, which serves as an extra row of fencing installed following fence-jumping incidents in recent years. Pennsylvania Avenue was temporarily closed to pedestrians, the Secret Service reported.