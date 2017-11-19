6 police killed, 8 injured in Taliban attacks at checkpoints in Afghanistan

The Taliban attacked three checkpoints in the western Farah province late on Saturday, killing six policemen and wounding eight others, according to local media citing police spokesman Aqbal Baheer Farah. The official added that eight militants were killed in the battle. On Sunday, seven Taliban fighters were killed and two more were injured as a bomb went off prematurely while they were preparing an attack in the northern Kunduz province, according to Mahbobullah Sayedi, a district chief, as cited by AP.



