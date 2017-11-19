Chileans go to polls to vote in 1st round of presidential election

Polls opened in Chile on Sunday, with the nation choosing a new leader among eight registered candidates. Billionaire businessman Sebastian Pinera, 67, who already served as the country’s president from 2010 to 2014, is seen as the frontrunner. The former president has promised to revive the Chilean economy by investing $14 billion in its copper infrastructure, according to AP. Pinera’s nearest competitor is former journalist Alejandro Guillier, 64, who wants to diversify Chile’s resources and develop alternative sources of energy. Polls indicate the two independent candidates may end up facing each other in a runoff.