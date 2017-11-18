Saudi Arabia hands protest note to Germany over comments on Lebanon crisis

Riyadh will hand a protest note to Germany’s ambassador to the Kingdom rebutting comments by German Foreign Minister Sigmar Gabriel during a meeting with his Lebanese counterpart, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported on Saturday. Earlier this week, Gabriel criticized Saudi interference in Lebanon's internal affairs. His statement has been described not only as "incorrect," but also "outrageous and unjustified" by Saudi Arabia. The Kingdom's ambassador to Germany has also been summoned to Riyadh for consultations following Berlin's remarks, which were considered destabilizing by Saudi Arabia's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, according to SPA.