Pyongyang’s UN envoy rules out negotiations on nuclear weapons amid S. Korea-US drills

Pyongyang on Friday ruled out negotiations with Washington as long as joint US-South Korea military exercises continue. Han Tae Song, North Korea’s ambassador to the UN in Geneva, told Reuters that Pyongyang’s atomic weapons program would remain as a deterrent against a US nuclear threat. The envoy brushed off the new sanctions which the Trump administration has said it is preparing, as well as the possibility of North Korea being added to a US list of states sponsoring terrorism. “As long as there is continuous hostile policy against my country by the US and as long as there are continued war games at our doorstep, then there will not be negotiations,” Han said.