Argentine submarine missing with 44 crew members on board – military

An Argentine military submarine with 44 crew members on board was missing at sea on Friday. A massive search was launched to locate the vessel, which may have suffered a communication error. The vessel was in the southern Argentine Sea when it gave its last location two days ago, Reuters said. “If there was a communication problem, the boat would have to come to the surface,” according to Argentine naval spokesman Enrique Balbi. The submarine, which left the southern city of Ushuaia for Mar del Plata, Argentina, has enough food supplies for several days and is likely to continue its journey despite communication problems, the spokesman said.