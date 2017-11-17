Irish PM ‘won’t permit’ Brexit talks to move beyond first phase without border guarantees

Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar wants clear guarantees that Britain’s departure from the EU will not result in border controls between his country and Northern Ireland. Varadkar said on Friday that he would not permit Brexit talks to move beyond phase one into future relations and trade until he was assured there will be no barriers between the two states, AP reports. “We’ve been given assurances… that there will be no hard border in Ireland, that there won’t be any physical infrastructure, that we won’t go back to the borders of the past,” he said. “We want that written down in practical terms in the conclusions of phase one.” The PM said of the British government that “sometimes it doesn’t seem like they’ve thought all this through.”