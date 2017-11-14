Military sees Bosnia progress in NATO bid

Bosnia meets the military conditions needed to take the next step towards its eventual goal of NATO membership, the head of the alliance’s military committee said on Tuesday. However, it remains unclear whether it can satisfy the political requirements, Reuters quoted Petr Pavel, a Czech army general, as saying. He said that the decision to give Bosnia the green light on activating its Membership Action Plan would be a political one. Bosnia must first complete full registration of all military assets in its two constituent, ethnically-based regions, the Bosniak-Croat Federation and the Serb Republic.