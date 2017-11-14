Philippines’ Duterte says Beijing agrees to work on S. China Sea code
Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte said on Tuesday China had “graciously” agreed to start negotiations towards a code of conduct in the South China Sea, and would abide by whatever was decided. Duterte said China had agreed at a summit of Asian nations that access to waterways and airspace in the South China Sea would be “unfettered.” He also said North Korea's missile tests were a concern to every leader at the Manila summit meetings, Reuters reports.