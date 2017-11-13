23 EU states start new joint military investment program

EU countries have officially launched a new era in defense cooperation with a program of joint-military investment and project development, AP said. On Monday, 23 of the EU’s 28 member states signed up to the program, known as permanent structured cooperation, or PESCO. Among those not taking part were Britain, which is leaving the EU in 2019, and Denmark, which has a defense opt-out. More than 50 joint projects in the fields of defense capabilities and military operations have already been submitted, according to EU foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini.