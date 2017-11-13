Myanmar military replaces general in charge of Rakhine operation

Myanmar’s army has replaced the general in charge of Rakhine state, an army media officer said on Monday. A counter-insurgency operation in the state drove more than 600,000 Rohingya Muslims to flee to Bangladesh, Reuters reports. No reason was given why Major General Maung Maung Soe was transferred from his post as the head of Western Command in Rakhine. A UN official accused the military of conducting organized rape and other crimes against humanity. General Soe Tint Naing had been appointed as the new head of Western Command.