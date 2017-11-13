Prominent Russian daredevil base jumper dies in Nepal

Russian extreme sportsman Valery Rozov died in Nepal while jumping from Ama Dablam, a 6,812-meter-high mountain in the Everest region Saturday. Rozov's body has still not been recovered. The circumstances around the tragedy is still unclear. The daredevil sportsman was pursuing a quest of the ‘Seven Summits,’ which involved jumping from the highest peaks of all the seven continents. Rozov held the world record for the highest base jump in a wing-suit, leaping from the Changtse peak in the Everest region from a height of 7,220 meters.