‘Russia House’ to open in Davos during World Economic Forum

A special project dubbed ‘Russia House’ will operate during the upcoming World Economic Forum in Davos in January 2018, Presidential adviser Anton Kobyakov said while meeting with a delegation from the Forum in Moscow Thursday. The recently appointed Chairman of the World Economic Forum, former Norwegian Foreign Minister Borge Brende, expressed his support for the initiative during the meeting. “Our objective is to draw attention to Russia as a country in which investors can realize their most ambitious projects. 'Russia House' was conceived as a platform to stimulate dialogue among business circles,” Kobyakov said. ‘Russia House’ will be the official Russian residence at the Forum.