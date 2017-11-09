House Judiciary Committee chair says he won't run in 2018

Representative Bob Goodlatte (R-Virginia), chairman of the House Judiciary Committee, announced Thursday that he will not seek re-election in 2018. "After much contemplation and prayer, we decided it was the right time for me to step aside and let someone else serve the Sixth District," he said in a statement. The announcement comes after the Democrats triumphed in Virginia elections on Tuesday, potentially gaining control over the state legislature for the first time since 2000.