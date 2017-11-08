Palestinian police chief says Hamas must disarm under unity deal

The head of the Palestinian police said Wednesday that Hamas must disarm to allow a reconciliation deal signed last month with rivals Fatah to succeed. Hazem Atallah’s comments came as cracks began to show in the reconciliation deal mediated by Egypt over the issue of security control of the Gaza Strip, AFP said. The Palestinian Authority (PA) is due to retake control of the Gaza Strip, currently still run by Islamist movement Hamas, by December 1. Asked whether he could allow Hamas’s armed wing to maintain their weapons while being in charge of police in Gaza, Atallah said “It is impossible. How can I do security when there are all these rockets and guns and whatever?”