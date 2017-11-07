Puigdemont says Catalonia problem ‘issue of human rights,’ urges Europe’s solidarity

Ousted Catalan President Carles Puigdemont has said there is an “absolute disconnect between the interests of the people and the European elites,” adding that Catalonia’s problem is an “issue of human rights.” Speaking on Tuesday in Brussels with Catalan public radio, he criticized the passivity of European politicians in showing solidarity with the deposed and jailed government of Catalonia. As Spanish central authorities are now in direct control of the northeastern region, Puigdemont is fighting extradition to Spain. Other members of the ousted government have been sent to jail while awaiting the results of a probe for efforts to secede from Spain.