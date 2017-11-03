Putin-Trump meeting at APEC summit ‘not ruled out’ - Kremlin

A possible meeting between Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump at the APEC summit in Vietnam on November 10-11 is being discussed, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Friday. “We do not rule out the possibility of holding such a meeting, and it is actually being coordinated now,” TASS quoted him as saying. The importance of any contact between the Russian and US presidents and its significance “in all international affairs can hardly be overestimated,” Peskov added. The two leaders first met face-to-face at the G20 summit in Hamburg in July. They also talked over the phone several times.