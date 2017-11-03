Syrian govt retakes Deir ez-Zor city - state media

The Syrian government has regained complete control over the eastern city of Deir ez-Zor from Islamic State (IS, formerly ISIS/ISIL), it was reported on Friday by both a Syrian military source and state television. “The armed forces, in cooperation with allied forces, liberated the city of Deir ez-Zor completely from the clutches of the [IS] terrorist organization,” the military source said, as cited by Reuters. The troops captured the Al-Hamidiya, Sheikh Yassin, Al-Ardhi and Al-Rashidia districts in recent attacks and the Al-Hawiqa district was the last to be held by the jihadists, a military media unit said.