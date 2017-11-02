More than 180,000 civilians displaced by Iraqi-Kurdish conflict - reports

More than 180,000 civilians, mostly Kurds, have been displaced by the conflict between the Iraqi government and the Kurdistan region of northern Iraq, Reuters reported, citing humanitarian organizations. The Office of the UN Humanitarian Coordinator in Iraq said on Thursday that as of November 2, over 183,000 people are displaced in the disputed areas, including 79,000 from the city of Kirkuk. Iraqi forces Last month captured Kirkuk and other territories from Kurdish Peshmerga fighters. The move came in retaliation for a referendum on independence held by the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) on September 25 in northern Iraq.