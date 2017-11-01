Suspected Islamist militant detained after knife attack near Tunisia parliament

A suspected Islamist militant was arrested on Wednesday after wounding two policemen in a knife attack near the parliament building in Tunis, the Interior Ministry said. The assailant was known to Tunisia’s authorities and said after the attack that he considered the police to be “tyrants,” Reuters reported. One of the policemen was wounded in the neck, while the other was lightly injured, the ministry said. Large numbers of police were reportedly deployed to Bardo Square in the aftermath of the attack. The square is opposite the parliament building. It is also close to the Bardo museum, the site of an attack against foreign tourists that killed 21 people in March 2015.