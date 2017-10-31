Azerbaijan, Iran, Russia leaders to discuss fight against terrorism, drug trafficking

The Russian, Azerbaijani and Iranian presidents will discuss joint efforts to combat terrorism, extremism, drug trafficking and transnational crime during a summit in Tehran on November 1, the Kremlin press service said Tuesday. The parties are also seeking “to pursue a coordinated policy in the global hydrocarbon markets,” TASS said, citing the statement. The countries have maintained active cooperation within the Gas Exporting Countries Forum, where Russia and Iran are the organization’s members, while Azerbaijan is an observer.