A joint convoy of the UN and Syrian Arab Red Crescent entered the towns of Kafra Batna and Saqba in the besieged Damascus suburb of eastern Ghouta on Monday, the UN announced. The eastern suburbs are the only major rebel enclave near the Syrian capital, Reuters reported. The convoy contains humanitarian assistance for 40,000 people, the UN’s Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) said in a tweet.