Militants storm hotel in Somali capital

Armed militants stormed a hotel in Somalia’s capital, Mogadishu on Saturday after a suicide bomber rammed an explosive-laden car into the building. Fighting is underway in the Nasahablod Two hotel, a local police officer told Reuters, adding that there was no information on the number of casualties. It was not immediately clear who was behind the attack, but Islamist group al-Shabaab has been the perpetrator of terrorist attacks in the country in recent years.