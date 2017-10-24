Malawi police arrest 200 suspected mob members over ‘vampire’ killings

Police in Malawi have arrested 200 people suspected of being members of vigilante mobs which have been killing people they believe to be vampires, a spokesman said, as cited by Reuters. Nine people have been killed since mid-September in the southern part of the country, where there is a widespread belief in witchcraft. One person was stoned to death in the country’s second largest city of Blantyre last week, and another was stoned and then burned to death. Both were accused of bloodsucking. The violence has led the UN and the US Embassy to declare some parts of the country as no-go zones.