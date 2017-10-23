Ukrainian miners stage underground protest in leadership dispute

Around 30 miners in the Volyn region of western Ukraine are refusing to come back to the surface in protest over the mine’s management. “As Pavlo Lazarenko, the deputy chairman of the local organization of the independent miners’ trade union of Ukraine in Novovolynsk, told me, around thirty miners from the first shift at Mine No. 1 in Novovolynskaya refuse to return to the surface. This is because of what they consider illegally appointed leadership,” Mikhail Volynets, the head of the Independent Trade Union of Ukrainian Miners, wrote on Facebook. Earlier, it was reported that the miners had repeatedly gone on strike to demand payment of their salaries.