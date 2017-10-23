Tillerson makes unannounced visit to Afghan capital Kabul

US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson made an unannounced trip to the Afghan capital, Kabul, on Monday, the US State Department said. Tillerson held talks with Afghan President Ashraf Ghani and other top officials, to brief them on the Donald Trump’s new South Asian policy. The secretary of state also reiterated Washington’s commitment to stabilizing the security situation in the country. Tillerson, who is currently on an a Middle East tour, left the Qatari capital of Doha for Kabul during the pre-dawn hours, “cloaked in secrecy and under heavy security,” AP reported.