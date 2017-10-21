No alternative to Iran deal, ending it will affect European security – top EU diplomat

There is no alternative to the 2015 Iran nuclear deal, also referred to as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), Secretary General of the European External Action Service Helga Schmid told the Moscow Non-proliferation Conference on Saturday. Schmid added that repudiating the deal would “negatively impact European security”, as quoted by the Interfax news agency. Brussels will do its utmost to preserve the landmark agreement, Schmid said, adding that she will visit Tehran personally in November to discuss the developments around the JCPOA.