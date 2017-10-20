At least 9 injured in stabbing attack at Polish mall – media

The incident occurred at around 03:00PM local time at the VIVO! shopping mall in the city of Stalowa Wola, RMF radio station reported. The perpetrator, who was armed with a knife, entered the building and began indiscriminately attacking the shoppers. The attacker, who was described as a 27-year-old local man, was apprehended and taken into custody. At least nine people were hospitalized as a result of the attack, with many among them reportedly being in critical condition. The witnesses described the attacker as a “madman,” telling RMF radio that he acted as if he was “amok.”